Internet calls Kunal Kemmu ‘misogynist’ for his ‘plan pregnancy’ remark on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand
Kunal Kemmu's comments on work-life balance sparked backlash after he suggested women can plan around pregnancy.
Last year, Deepika Padukone sparked a major debate in Bollywood when she advocated an eight-hour work shift for actors to support work–life balance. Recently, Kunal Kemmu reacted to her demand for shorter working hours after becoming a mother, stating that one should plan their career wisely during the nine-month period of pregnancy. His remarks did not sit well with a section of people, with many social media users now himcalling him misogynistic.
What Kunal Kemmu said about Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand
During a chat with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Kunal argued that one cannot expect to work less while being paid more. He added that if someone wants that kind of control, they should become a producer and invest their own money in a project.
He said, “Then you decide you want to work for 2 hours only, and you will know that you won't be able to finish the film on time, or the project will cost so much and I will lose money. It's very easy to do on somebody else's part. So I am saying, empower yourself and reach a position where it's possible for you to do this. You can't say, you give me a job, but now I'll tell you how you pay me and when I will show up at work. I am saying this in general.”
When Soha explained that it can be difficult for some women who choose to become mothers at the same time their careers are peaking, Kunal responded, “But you still have a choice, there's an incubation period of nine months, you can plan it. You have decided to be a mother, so you can plan it. Unless you are an accidental mother, it's a different story. You have to plan it right naa, your planning can't affect the way the world is working. It goes for men also, it's a mindset thing, it's not a man-woman thing.”
Internet reacts to Kunal Kemmu's comment
His statement soon surfaced on Reddit, where many users expressed their displeasure. One Reddit user wrote, “Incubation period of 9 months, plan it?!! What is he talking about? A group project?!!! This person is a parent & a husband.” Another commented, “All of these so-called men are closet misogynists and have a patriarchal mindset.”
Another wrote, “Eww, this is such a patriarchal and deeply sexist thought process. Male actors have always had in and out time. Ajay never shoots on Sundays, Akshay only allots 8 hours to all his producers, Govinda used to come 8 hours late on sets, but that’s all acceptable because they are men. Unfortunately this is where you can see that Kunal is not very progressive.”
A further comment read, “Such a producer’s take…and this man is a dad? Ask literally any new parent, you can’t plan anything for the first few years of a baby’s life. How is a woman supposed to schedule a film months in advance?” Another wrote, “Kunal Khemu masked his misogyny so far very well.”
However, some users defended him. One wrote, “He is making sense. I don’t know what’s wrong with people shaming anyone without listening properly. He does mention 'unless you’re an accidental mother, ' which means in that case, timings will be shifted.”
About Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand
In 2025, Deepika Padukone reportedly exited Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, due to her alleged demand for an eight-hour work shift and a share in the film’s profits. The actor reportedly wanted to work no more than eight hours a day during the shoot so she could spend time with her daughter, Dua.
Following Spirit, the makers of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD also announced that Deepika would not be part of the project, citing commitment issues. Soon after her exit, reports surfaced online claiming that she had demanded a seven-hour work shift and an increase in her pay, which allegedly led to the fallout.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A journalism graduate from IP University.
