Internet calls Kunal Kemmu ‘misogynist’ for his ‘plan pregnancy’ remark on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

Last year, Deepika Padukone sparked a major debate in Bollywood when she advocated an eight-hour work shift for actors to support work–life balance. Recently, Kunal Kemmu reacted to her demand for shorter working hours after becoming a mother, stating that one should plan their career wisely during the nine-month period of pregnancy. His remarks did not sit well with a section of people, with many social media users now himcalling him misogynistic. Kunal Kemmu receives backlash for his comments on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand.

What Kunal Kemmu said about Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand During a chat with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Kunal argued that one cannot expect to work less while being paid more. He added that if someone wants that kind of control, they should become a producer and invest their own money in a project.

He said, “Then you decide you want to work for 2 hours only, and you will know that you won't be able to finish the film on time, or the project will cost so much and I will lose money. It's very easy to do on somebody else's part. So I am saying, empower yourself and reach a position where it's possible for you to do this. You can't say, you give me a job, but now I'll tell you how you pay me and when I will show up at work. I am saying this in general.”

When Soha explained that it can be difficult for some women who choose to become mothers at the same time their careers are peaking, Kunal responded, “But you still have a choice, there's an incubation period of nine months, you can plan it. You have decided to be a mother, so you can plan it. Unless you are an accidental mother, it's a different story. You have to plan it right naa, your planning can't affect the way the world is working. It goes for men also, it's a mindset thing, it's not a man-woman thing.”