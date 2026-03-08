Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone treated paparazzi ‘extremely well’, served five-star food at their wedding reception

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in Italy and later celebrated their marriage with industry friends through multiple wedding receptions. Recently, in a podcast with Hindi Rush, a paparazzo, Snehkumar Zala, revealed that at every wedding reception, Ranveer and Deepika treated paparazzi with respect and served them food from a five-star hotel. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone served paparazzi food from a five-star hotel at their wedding reception.

Paprazzo reveals Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's special treatement for paparazzi on their reception The paparazzo spoke about his experience with Deepika and Ranveer and said, “They both behave very nicely. They pose for the paps at every event. We have had only good moments with them. When I was new to the industry, I had gone to cover their wedding. They made sure to get clicked with the paps. They had hosted about three wedding receptions and treated the media extremely well at each event. They served good food and sweets at a proper five-star hotel. The arrangements were excellent. It was too fun to cover their wedding.”

He further revealed that even at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, paparazzi were invited with their families, and each of them greeted the couple on stage.

About Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding After dating for some time, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. The wedding included both Sindhi and traditional Konkani ceremonies. Their wedding photos quickly went viral on social media.

The couple later hosted three receptions, including one in Mumbai and another in Bengaluru. The receptions were star-studded affairs attended by celebrities such as Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

The couple embraced parenthood in 2024, welcoming their daughter, Dua. They shared her photos on social media when she turned one, and fans could not stop gushing over her cuteness. While some felt she resembled her father, others said she also carried Deepika’s features.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming work Ranveer is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar 2. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor in key roles. The first part of the film reportedly earned over ₹1,300 crore, and expectations for the sequel are now very high. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19.

Deepika, on the other hand, has two big-budget films in the pipeline. She will next be seen sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan again in King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.

She also has AA22×A6 in the pipeline. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Allu Arjun in the lead role and is currently under production. It is expected to be released in 2027.