Internet reacts as Rajpal Yadav dances to Salman Khan's song at niece's pre-wedding event after getting bail. Watch

As per reports, the event was Rajpal's niece's mehendi ceremony. The wedding is scheduled to take place on Thursday. Reacting to the video, a fan said, "He is dancing his heart out. He was out of jail just in time for the festivities." A person wrote, "He looks happy. Good." A comment read, "After getting bail, he came straight to the family events. Family guy!"

In the video, a happy Rajpal danced with his family members. Dressed in a beige kurta and dhoti, Rajpal grooved to the music. He danced to Salman Khan's song Teri Chunariya from his 1999 film Hello Brother. The film also featured Rani Mukerji and Arbaaz Khan.

Following his release from Tihar Jail in connection with a cheque-bounce case, actor Rajpal Yadav travelled to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Now a video has emerged of the actor dancing at his niece's pre-wedding festivities.

About Rajpal's case, jail time, bail Rajpal was sent to jail last week after the high court rejected his plea seeking more time to repay the outstanding amount in a cheque-bounce case. The Delhi High Court on Monday suspended his sentence till March 18 in the cheque bounce cases and allowed his release from jail. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order after noting that Rajpal had deposited ₹1.5 crore in the bank account of the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, while passing the order, directed Rajpal to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The Court noted that ₹1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent's bank account while considering the relief.

What Rajpal said after his bail Rajpal, who walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday evening, spoke to reporters after his release. He had said he received unwavering support from across the country. "In 2027, I will have completed 30 years of working in Bollywood. Everyone has been with me. That is why I could do 200-250 films," he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The actor said he has always complied with the directions of the high court and would continue to do so, adding that he was available whenever required. "The love and backing of people from across the nation remain with him, and if there are any allegations, he is ready to respond fully and transparently. If anyone wanted legal details, they could speak to my advocate," he had added.

Rajpal is known for films such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt, Phir Hera Pheri, Partner, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama and Chup Chup Ke.