Internet reacts to Ananya Panday's T-shirt with ‘Kapur’ written on it. Watch

Ananya Panday opted for an all-pink outfit for her latest airport look, yet everyone's attention fell on the name inscribed on her T-shirt which read 'Kapur'. A video of her arrival at the Mumbai airport on Saturday is now doing the rounds of social media, with many talking about how Ananya is going public with her relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. (Also read: Ananya Panday wishes rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on his birthday with unseen pic) Ananya Panday's airport look has a lot of reactions on social media.

Ananya sports Kapur tag in tee

Ananya was seen in a pink tee and matching baggy trousers for her latest look at the airport. As she made her way in front of the departure gate, where the paparazzi were stationed, the actor also briefly paused to pose and smile. There was 'Kapur' written in Hindi on her T-shirt, which made a section of the people react.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A person said, "I don't think so it's Aditya Kapoor t-shirt since its size is really small (laughing face emoticons)" Another said, "It's Dhruv Kapoor design but I like that you implied Aditya Roy Kapur." A fan also said, "The internet needs to chill…she is just wearing a Dhruv Kapoor outfit." Another comment also iterated that it's a brand name, and said, "It's a brand. Dhruv Kapoor."

Ananya and Aditya relationship

Ananya and Aditya are rumoured to be dating for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. Karan Johar also dropped hints during an episode of his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7 in a recent episode, where Ananya appeared with Sara Ali Khan.

When Karan asked Sara about the one thing that Ananya Panday has that she doesn't, Sara replied, "Night Manager!" When Karan asked Ananya about dating the actor, she replied, “I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur.” The rumoured couple has been seen at airports, and on trips abroad. They are often spotted together by the paparazzi in the city for outings. She also wished him on his 38th birthday recently.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. In the coming months, fans will see her with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She will also be seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. She also has Prime Video's web show Call Me Bae in the pipeline.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place