Internet impressed with Navya Naveli Nanda's 'Hindi and her thoughts': Someone from Bollywood with genuine knowledge

Navya Naveli Nanda, who is co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company, spoke about her work in the promo video of an upcoming interview. While some praised her for touching upon topics such as 'healthcare, legal awareness, domestic violence', a section of Instagram users could not look past her 'impressive Hindi'. Also read: Internet reacts to Nysa Devgan's speech in Hindi, aks 'why are Kajol, Ajay trolling their kid by putting her through this?'

About Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda's promo video from an upcoming interview was shared on Monday.

Navya is the granddaughter of veteran actors Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman-husband Nikhil Nanda. She is the great granddaughter of renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Her younger brother Agastya Nanda will soon be making his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Navya had spoken about not being interested in acting as a career in a 2023 interview with Brut India.

What Navya said in new video

In an upcoming episode of Phir Ziddi Hi Sahi with Supriya Paul, Navya said, "Toh ek cheez jo main baar-baar sunti hoon ki 'Aap bahut young ho, aapke paas experience nahi hai'. Toh woh hamesha uth jaata hai ek question ki 'Arrey, aap toh 25 saal ki ho, aapko kya experince hai life ke baare mein? Toh aap kaise in cheezon ke baare mein kaam kar sakte ho?' You know healthcare, legal awareness, domestic violence (The one question I hear time and again is about my age and therefore lack of experience. People ask how can I work on healthcare, legal awareness, domestic violence, when I am only 25)."

She further said, "Main hamesha sochti hoon ki arrey main agar 80 saal tak rukh jaaun kuch karne ke liye, toh duniya ka kya hoga? Humari at least majority iss desh ki 80 percent jo log hai, humare age group ke haina? Bees se tees saal ke hai. Agar hum sab abhi pachas saal tak wait karlenge kuch karne ke liye toh yeh peedhi ka kya hoga? Iss generation ka kya hoga? Badlaav kaun laayega? Aaj mujhe lagta hai ki yeh jo nayi peedhi aayi hai bachho ki, unko itna gyaan hai itni kam umar mein, toh hume underestimate bhi nahi karna chahiye kyunki hum bahut capable hai aaj (Should I wait to turn 80 and then do the things I want to? What will happen to the world if all of us wait till that age to bring about change in our society? What will happen to this generation. I think we are smart and have the knowledge and should not be underestimated)."

Reactions to Navya's video

One commented on the promo video shared on Instagram Reels, "Someone from Bollywood with genuine knowledge." Another comment read, "Only star kid with brain." A person also wrote, "We need more like you..."

A few also praised Navya's Hindi. An Instagram user commented, "Navya’s Hindi is really amazing… keep on doing the good work dear… I don’t understand the parents, who don’t teach their kids their mother tongue at least." A person also said, “I was really impressed with @navyananda’s Hindi and her thoughts. Looking forward to watch the whole episode...”

Navya's podcast

Navya was joined by actor-grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan in various episodes of her podcast What The Hell Navya, which she started last year. The three spoke about issues women face in society today.

