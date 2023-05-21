Inside Navya Nanda's night out in 'old Ahmedabad' with street food, heritage buildings and more. See pics

On Sunday, Navya Naveli Nanda, who is the granddaughter of veteran actors Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, shared photos of 'old town Ahmedabad'. She shared a series of photos of the Gujarat city by the night, showcasing everything from its old buildings to bustling markets. Many loved seeing the old part of Ahmedabad through Navya's eyes. Also read: Navya Nanda drives tractor during Gujarat trip, shares video Navya Nanda has shared pictures from Ahmedabad.

Navya Naveli Nanda, who is co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company, is in Gujarat since the last couple of days. After sharing a glimpse inside her recent village trip, where she also drove a mini tractor, she is now in Ahmedabad. Making the most of her visit to the city, she documented her Saturday night out in a new Instagram post. In one of the pictures, Navya sat on a swing inside a heritage building featuring green pillars and intricately-carved wooden windows. She was at Manek Chowk in Ahmedabad.

Navya wrote in her caption, "Old town Ahmedabad by night (moon emoji)." While filmmaker Zoya Akhtar asked her "when are you back," others were happy to see Navya exploring Gujarat. One wrote, "Please come to Vadodara too!!"

Another one said, "The candy shop (heart emojis)." A comment also read, "Missed you by minutes I guess. I was at Manek Chowk at around 11." Manek Chowk is a famous city square in old Ahmedabad, which is surrounded by historical structures and busy markets. One person also commented on Navya's post. "My favourite place Manek Chowk." Another wrote, "Wow! Never knew Ahmedabad could look so beautiful (heart eyes emoji)."

Earlier on Saturday, Navya had shared a video of herself and her team's visit to Ganeshpura in Gujarat. Navya was dressed in a white printed suit in the Instagram Reels as she met women at a meeting organised by Aara Health. They all sat on cots under a tree as they held discussions.

Navya was born in December 1997 to Shweta Bachchan and businessman-husband Nikhil Nanda, who is the cousin of actors Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. She had spoken about not being interested in acting as a career in a 2023 interview with Brut India. Her younger brother Agastya Nanda will soon be making his acting debut. He will be seen alongside Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which will reportedly be released this year on Netflix.

