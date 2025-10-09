Internet slams Ismail Darbar for 'misogynistic’ comments about daughter-in-law Gauahar: ‘Nagma still has time to run’

Music composer Ismail Darbar has found himself at the centre of controversy after making remarks about his daughter-in-law, actor Gauahar Khan, that many online users on Reddit have labelled as “regressive.” In a recent interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Darbar praised Gauahar for being a devoted wife and mother but said he doesn’t support women continuing to work after marriage and motherhood. Ismail Darbar's comments on daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan's career spark backlash for perceived regressive views on women's roles in marriage and motherhood.

What did Ismail say?

During the conversation, the composer said, “I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous scene came in a movie. That happens in our house even today. Gauahar is part of our family now, and we are responsible for her reputation. But I can’t tell her not to work that right only belongs to Zaid.”

Explaining further, he added, “I avoid watching anything that might bother me because I know I won’t be able to tolerate it, and if I can’t tolerate it, I will confront them.” Darbar also cited his wife Ayesha, who left her career after becoming a mother, as an example, saying she made the “greatest sacrifice for their family.”

Reddit reacts

Soon after snippets of his interview surfaced online, netizens criticised the musician for his statements. One Reddit user wrote, “Who is going to earn then? Gauahar is the most famous and accomplished person in this family.” Another questioned, “Who gave Zaid the right to permit or restrict her from working? She’s an adult, not a minor.”

Several others called out Darbar’s “patriarchal mindset,” pointing out that Gauahar’s career and achievements far surpass those of her husband, Zaid Darbar, a choreographer and influencer. One user commented, “It’s the same old mentality, if she’s a woman, she should stay home. Maybe tell your son to work harder instead of asking your daughter-in-law to quit.”

Another redditer commented, “Nagma still has time to run.” Ismail's other son, Awez proposed to Nagma Mirajkar in the Bigg Boss house while they were in the show. They have now been eliminated.

About Gauahar and Zaid's relationship

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar married in December 2020 after meeting during the COVID-19 lockdown. The two reportedly met at a grocery store, where Zaid later messaged Gauahar on social media, calling her “the most beautiful woman he had ever seen.” Their friendship soon blossomed into romance, leading to marriage.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Zehaan, in May 2023, and another baby boy in September 2025. Despite Ismail Darbar’s traditional views sparking debate, fans of Gauahar have rallied in her support, praising her for balancing her career, family, and motherhood with grace.