Ira Khan shares pics from her honeymoon in Indonesia; shirtless Nupur Shikhare is doing a headstand on the beach

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan married boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. They registered their marriage in Mumbai and days later had a white wedding in Udaipur with the whole family, including Ira's mom Reena Dutta and Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao. Aamir also hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs in attendance. Now, Ira has taken to Instagram to share pictures from her and Nupur's honeymoon in Indonesia. Also read: Ira Khan kisses Nupur Shikhare in official pics of Udaipur wedding Ira Khan gives a glimpse of her honeymoon with husband Nupur Shikhare on Instagram.

Ira Khan shares glimpse of honeymoon

Taking a break from sharing wedding and reception photos on Instagram, Ira Khan gave a peek into her honeymoon with husband Nupur Shikhare. Apart from photos of their beach outings and romantic pool dates, Ira also posted a shirtless picture of Nupur, who is a fitness coach, nailing a headstand at their hotel. She posted some more pictures of Nupur doing a headstand in different locations – on the beach and during a hike. Ira and Nupur also posed together in selfies.

In her Instagram caption, Ira wrote, ““How was your honeymoon?” I love you @nupur_popeye. One month, 4 years, underwater, at 3am, upside down, in a squat, anti-climatic, highly-climatic… doesn’t matter. As long as it’s with you.”

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

After their big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and husband Nupur Shikhare were back in Mumbai for a wedding reception on January 13. Aamir had posed with his whole family at the reception held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), including the newlyweds, Aamir's son and upcoming actor Junaid Khan, first wife Reena Dutta, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and Nupur's family. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was missing from the reception as she was reportedly unwell.

Among other celebs, who graced the reception, included Aamir's Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya, his Dil Chahta Hai director Farhan Akhtar (with wife and actor Shibani Dandekar), his Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhtar, his Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak co-star Juhi Chawla, as well as Shah Rukh Khan and interior-designer wife Gauri Khan.

