Ira Khan kickstarts pre-wedding festivities with Nupur Shikhare, Reena Dutta attends kelvan celebration

The pre-wedding festivities for Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan have begun. She will be tying the knot with her fiance Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. Ahead of the big day, the families kickstarted the celebrations with the kelvan ceremony. Also read: Ira Khan shares pics from Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta's dance with Nupur Shikhare at their engagement

Ira Khan's kelvan ceremony

Ira Khan to get married on January 3, 2024.

Ira took to her Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of photos from her kelvan ceremony. Both their family members attended the event alongside some friends of Ira. For the special occasion, Ira wore a saree with a Peshwai nath (a traditional Maharashtrian-style nose ring). Nupur opted for a traditional look.

In the first pic, Ira is seen candidly looking at Nupur who was seemingly going to feed her with a spoon. A plate full of food, surrounded by some flowers and candles is seen as well. This was followed by a small clip of Ira and Nupur, in which she fed him. Ira speaks in Marathi before feeding Nupur and gets appreciated by everyone in the room.

Reena Dutta, Mithila Palkar, Zayn Marie Khan attend

This was followed by several group photos of the bride and groom-to-be with their guests. Among the guests were Ira's friends Mithila Palkar and Zayn Marie Khan. Reena Dutta joined them in a red saree.

Sharing the photos, Ira ditched a caption and added only multiple emojis. Reacting to her post, Rhea Chakraborty called her ‘cute’ in the comments section. Richa Chadha and Mithila too reacted to the post with several loved-up emojis.

Kelvan ceremony marks the beginning of pre-wedding festivities where the families of the soon-to-be bride and the groom invite each other's families. They join for a meal and also exchange gifts.

Ira Khan's wedding

Ira and Nupur got engaged last year. They hosted an engagement party for their family and friends in Mumbai later. Aamir had previously revealed that Ira will be getting married on January 3.

The actor told News18, "Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is - waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (his pet name is Popeye) - he is a trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who... they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other."

“This might be a filmy dialogue but I feel Nupur is like a son. Nupur is such a fine boy, we really feel he's part of the family, and his mother, Pritamji, is someone who is already a part of our family,” he added. When asked if he is going to be emotional at his daughter's wedding, Aamir shared, "Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai (I get very emotional. I will cry a lot on that day, for sure). Discussions have already begun in the family that 'Aamir ko sambhalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)' because I am very emotional. I can't control my smile nor my tears."

