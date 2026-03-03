Iranian actor Mandana Karimi hails Trump as Iran's liberator after Khamenei's death, compares him with Cyrus the Great
Bollywood actor Mandana Karimi, who was born in Tehran, has praised Donald Trump's role in Iran, comparing him with Persian emperor Cyrus the Great.
Actor Mandana Karimi, who has been a vocal critic of the Iranian regime under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has now praised the US-Israel action against Iran, and singled out US President Donald Trump for praise, comparing him with the legendary Persian emperor Cyrus the Great, considered a national hero in Iran.
Mandana Karimi praises Donald Trump after Khamenei's assassination
Mandana, who was born and raised in Iran before moving to India in her 20s for modelling work, and entering the Indian film industry. In the last few months, Mandana has posted extensively on her Instagram, supporting the protests against the current regime in Iran, and criticising Khamenei. On Sunday, days after the Iranian Supreme Leader was killed in a joint US-Isreal airstrike, Mandana hailed the two countries for ‘helping’ Iran.
‘Iranian people will remember you like Cyrus the Great’
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mandana shared a picture of Donald Trump and wrote alongside, “Dear Mr President, Iranian people will remember you the way Israel remembers Cyrus the Great.” Cyrus II, known as Cyrus the Great, was the ruler of Persia in the 6th century BC. He established what was the largest empire in the world at the time, ruling much of Europe, Central Asia, and North Africa. Known for his tolerance for peoples' customs and religions in the lands that he conquered, Cyrus is revered in Judaism for freeing the Jewish people from the Babylonian captivity. Mandana has equated Trump’s role in Iran with Cyrus, hailing him as a liberator of sorts for Iran.
Earlier, in an interview with NDTV, the actor had said that people in Iran have been protesting against the regime for many years now. Mandana said, “For years, people inside Iran have protested with our bare hands. We have lost people. We have lost mothers, kids, universities - the list just goes on and on. No one celebrates deaths lightly.”
Who is Mandana Karimi?
Mandana Karimi was born in Tehran. She began her career as an air hostess, before moving to Mumbai in 2010 for modelling work. In 2013, she made a guest appearance in the film Roy. She also starred in Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles, and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. She was a contestant on the reality TV shows Bigg Boss 9 and Lock Upp.
