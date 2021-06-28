Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan drops out of college: ‘Giving it all to acting as of now’

htBabil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, penned an emotional note for his friends as he announced that he was dropping out of college to pursue acting. He will soon make his debut with the Netflix drama Qala, opposite Triptii Dimri. The film will be directed by Anvitaa Dutt.

On Monday, Babil Khan shared candid pictures of himself shooting a scene and expressed gratitude to his college friends for making him feel at home ‘in a strange cold place’. He also called them his ‘truest friends’.

“I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Babil often shares memories of Irrfan Khan. Last week, he shared a bunch of candid photos of his father and wrote, “I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness.” Irrfan died last year after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Earlier this month, Babil suggested that he will not ‘restrict’ himself to acting but explore his passion for writing and music as well. He shared a short clip of a song mixed by him on Instagram and wrote, “Mixed in 5 mins, freestyle. I think I am not gonna restrict myself to one passion, I love acting, music and writing; i hope to communicate all.”

Also see: As Jasmin Bhasin rings in her 31st birthday, a look back at her ads ahead of her TV debut. Watch

Meanwhile, Babil has already bagged his second project, even before the release of his debut film. He will star in a film directed by Shoojit Sircar. Producer Ronnie Lahiri shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is? @babil.i.k @shoojitsircar @filmsrisingsun.”