Is Ananya Panday’s CTRL similar to Kate Winslet's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind? Vikramaditya Motwane responds

The plot of CTRL revolves around the growing influence of artificial intelligence in the lives of youngsters.

Vikramaditya reacts

Talking about people comparing the film to International projects, Vikramaditya said, “The moment we wrote the film, we knew that they’re going to ask us about Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. But we’re fine with it [the comparisons]. There’s also a little bit of Her in it.”

Her was a romantic science fiction movie headlined by Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson. Meanwhile, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) is a science fiction romantic drama film directed by Michel Gondry. It starred Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey. Both films won Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay.

In the interview, Vikramaditya shared that Michel’s film has been an inspiration in his life, but it can’t be compared to CTRL.

He added, “I’ve been generally influenced by that film. It’s a wonderful film. There’s something about the writing of that film, which is fantastic. The direction and the acting are incredible. It’s, undoubtedly, a masterpiece of our modern times. But CTRL isn’t that”. The 47-year-old tagged CTRL’s plot as a doomsday scenario.

About CTRL

The film stars Ananya as a young woman who relinquishes control of her life to artificial intelligence after a traumatic event. But this comes back to haunt her.

In the trailer, Ananya, who is seen in the role of Nella, is seen making an account on a platform called CTRL. It allows an AI assistant to control your life and happiness. It is later revealed that Nella is trying to escape a bad breakup where her boyfriend had cheated on her. She asks Ctrl to ‘remove’ her ex. And then she learns he has gone missing, which implies there are real-world implications of the AI’s meddling. Also starring Vihaan Samat, CTRL will release on October 4 on Netflix.