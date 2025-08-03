Is Saiyaara a bigger hit than Aashiqui 2, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai? As Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film earns 300 cr, we analyse

Saiyaara is the flavour of the season. The Mohit Suri film has not just been loved by the audience and the critics, but it has also surprised trade pundits with its record-breaking box office collections. As of August 3, Saiyaara is entering the ₹300-crore club, a first for any romantic film in India. It is already the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. But just how big of a hit is Saiyaara, when compared to some of the biggest romantic blockbusters of the past? We analyse its box office performance. Saiyaara has sold 1.4 crore tickets in India already. But is it more than what Aashiqui 2 and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai managed?

Saiyaara box office collection

Saiyaara has earned ₹292 crore net in India in its first 16 days, and it's set to cross ₹300 crore domestically by Sunday evening. The film, which stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has a worldwide haul of ₹460 crore, which includes an overseas collection of over $13 million. According to trade sources, Saiyaara's footfalls in India are around 1.4 crore right now. Given that the film is set for an almost ₹20-crore third weekend, it still has legs to continue earning for another couple of weeks. It is likely that Saiyaara will end its run only once War 2 takes the bulk of the screens starting 14 August. Till then, it has an unchecked run. Estimates say that the film could end its run with over 1.8 crore admissions, and a final collection close to ₹350 crore in India, and over ₹500 crore worldwide.

Saiyaara vs Aashiqui 2 vs Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Saiyaara has been compared with two films the most. The first is the 2012 hit Aashiqui 2, which was also directed by Mohit Suri and featured a similar plot involving a musician in love. The other is the 2000 blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which famously launched Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. The Rakesh Roshan film is long considered one of the most successful debut films in Indian cinema history, and many felt Saiyaara would cross that.

Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, earned ₹78 crore at the box office in India and ₹110 crore worldwide upon its release in 2013. According to Box Office India, its domestic footfalls were just shy of 1 crore. Saiyaara has already passed that number. Even if adjusted for inflation, Aashiqui 2's ₹220-crore net would be less than what Saiyaara has already achieved. But Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is another story altogether. The film had earned a magnificent ₹44 crore domestically and ₹80 crore worldwide in 2000. Its footfalls were over 3 crore. In today's terms, that would translate to a ₹700 crore domestic haul and over ₹1000 crore worldwide. Saiyaara may not be able to reach that mark by the end of its run.

Where does Saiyaara rank among Bollywood love sagas

Saiyaara's success is monumental, no doubt. The film has outgrossed hit love stories like Kabir Singh and Chennai Express. However, its 1.4 crore footfalls are below these films. Both the films had over 2 crore admissions. The film pales in front of the two most successful love stories produced in Hindi cinema - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Bobby. Both these films had 4.8-5 crore footfalls, which would translate into ₹1000+ crore domestic haul in today's time. Shah Rukh Khan alone has five other love stories with over 2 crore tickets sold (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Devdas, and Pardes).

Many refer to Mughal-e-Azam as a period drama, and not a love story. But if that film is also considered, then it clearly leads the list with 10 crore admissions, the all-time record for any film in India.

But despite that, it is safe to say that Saiyaara is one of the biggest love stories in recent Bollywood history, particularly given that it has no big names and just newcomers in lead. That is a legacy it will leave.