Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's Homebound to be screened at Toronto International Film Festival

Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound, which stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, will be screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in Homebound.

Homebound to screen at Toronto International Film Festival

The film's producer, Karan Johar, shared the update on Wednesday with an ecstatic social media post. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, “#Homebound has been officially selected for the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 (@tiff_net) in the Gala Presentations category. Extremely thrilled and elated to be a part of this prestigious festival - another time for us at Dharma.”

Homebound's Cannes triumph

The film has already generated quite a lot of buzz internationally after it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025. The Neeraj Ghaywan film received a 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes. Later, visuals of the filmmaker in tears emerged on social media.

Homebound revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan described the film as “a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival.”

Homebound's Martin Scorsese connect

The TIFF screening is just another feather in the hat for Homebound. Earlier, it had managed to bag legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese as an executive producer. In an official note shared by the film's team, Martin Scorsese praised Homebound.

"I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year," Scorsese said.

The film does not have an India release date yet.

(With ANI inputs)