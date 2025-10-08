Ishaan Khatter questions CBFC’s double standards: ‘Social films with a particular perspective are scrutinised more’

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with 11 cuts, resulting in a version 77 seconds shorter than the one originally submitted. The film, which hit theatres on September 26, has also been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2026. Ishaan Khatter talks about CBFC and its irregular standards for different films.(Photo: Instagram)

Ishaan talks about CBFC's standards

In an interview with Zoom, Ishaan Khatter, who plays Shoaib in the film, shared his thoughts on the censorship. “I wasn’t directly involved in the process, so I don’t want to give a misinformed view. But as an artist, it’s difficult when alterations are made. You feel that the vision of your film can sometimes stray or get altered. Of course, the board has its own barometer, and certification is important but the question is, what are the standards and barometers?”

Ishaan went on to point out the inconsistencies in how different films are judged, saying, “Different films are often looked at with different standards. Some get leniencies despite questionable content, while others, especially social films offering a particular perspective, are scrutinised more. As artists and as audiences, we’d appreciate an agnostic approach, where different opinions are treated equally.”

He concluded by calling for empathy and open-mindedness from both sides. He admitted that artists can be possessive about their work, but there needs to be understanding from both ends.

About Homebound

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, grapples with themes of friendship, caste, religion, dignity and survival. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor and is inspired by Basharat Peer’s 2020 New York Times essay Taking Amrit Home (also published as A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

Homebound made its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025, where it received a nine-minute standing ovation, followed by strong praise at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It’s also been chosen as India’s official entry for Best International Feature at the Oscars 2026. It was released in India on 26 September.