Ishita Dutta shares pics from solo pregnancy photo shoot in lavender dress, fans say ‘dropped from a fairy tale’

Ishita Dutta is looking forward to giving birth to her first child. Ahead of the baby's arrival, the actor has shared a new pregnancy photo shoot, this time without her husband Vatsal Sheth in the frame. She is seen sitting amid a floral setting, dressed in a lavender off-shoulder, ankle-length dress. She has her hair in soft curls and is seen caressing her baby bump in the pictures. Also read: Ishita Dutta's traditional baby shower is all about family and rituals: Kajol, Tanushree Dutta attend. See pics Ishita Dutta chose lavender for her new maternity photo shoot.

Sharing them on Instagram, Ishita wrote, “Love. Also obsessed with this color, along with a heart emoticon. She also shared a video from the shoot and captioned it, ”Waiting for you," along with several heart emoticons.

TV actor Aparna Dixit commented on her pictures, “Dropped from a fairy tale”. A fan wrote, “Congratulations Ishi Pie. So happy for you & for your new home as well.” Many also called her “beautiful” in the comments section.

Some days back, she shared glimpses from a stunning maternity shoot along with husband, Vatsal Sheth. She wore an embroidered beige gown with a thigh-high slit while Vatsal wore a matching suit. She captioned the post, “Only Love. Thanku for capturing these moments so beautifully.... Memories for a lifetime. Cannot wait for the next phase of our life to start.”

On Tuesday, she shared adorable pictures from her traditional baby shower - the godh bharai. The images featured Ishita in a pink saree, smiling her heart out with her family. She and Vatsal were joined by both sides of their family along with Kajol, her sister-in-law and mom-in-law. Sharing the candid pictures from the rituals, she wrote on Instagram, “Love Laughter Gratitude Happiness Blessings.. This day was everything we could have asked for… Thank you for all ur wishes and love.”

Ishita and Vatsal tied the knot on 28 November 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. The news of Ishita's pregnancy was revealed when she was spotted at the airport with a baby bump. She was last seen in the 2022 blockbuster Drishyam 2, in which she plays the role of Ajay Devgn's daughter.

