Ishita Dutta takes her first trip after son Vaayu's birth, shares pics from London: I was dipped in moms guilt

Actor Ishita Dutta has shared a series of pictures from her recent trip to London. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ishita said that it was her first trip post pregnancy and added that she was 'dipped in moms guilt'. (Also Read | Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth take son Vaayu to his first Durga Puja) Ishita Dutta recently travelled to London.

Ishita shares pics from London trip

In the pictures, Ishita posed near the Big Ben, inside the London Eye, and on the top of a Hop-on hop-off bus. She also feasted on dessert, coffee and pasta. In a photo, Ishita posed outside a red telephone box.

What Ishita wore during her London trip

For her outings, Ishita wore a red sweater, blue denims, black boots and a cap. She also opted for a beige co-ord set, black jacket, cap and boots in a few photos. She also carried a backpack and posed with her friends on her day out.

Ishita pens note

Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, "First trip post pregnancy, first trip without Vaayu and my first trip to London. I laughed, I cried, I ate, I slept, I danced, I walked, I shopped and I finally felt like myself again…"

She also added, "Yes I was dipped in moms guilt and yes I did have fun and yes I will do this from time to time for myself, but all this happened only cause of my amazing husband, my parents and in-laws who gave me the confidence to leave my 4 month old."

"Thanku for making this happen and Thanku for pushing me to do this for myself…@kshama.shah.sheth @ieat_idrink_ifly #shanu Thanku for the beautiful memories I love you and I miss you guys. @vatsalsheth I love you," concluded Ishita. Reacting to the post, Ishita's husband-actor Vatsal Sheth commented, "You and every new mother deserve it… love you."

Ishita, Vatsal and Vaayu

Recently, Ishita and Vatsal took their newborn son Vaayu to his first Durga Puja celebration. Ishita shared a few pictures from their visit to the North Bombay Durga Puja and revealed what they prayed for. Sharing Vaayu's pics from the pandal, Ishita wrote, "Vaayu’s first Durga Pujo, a sacred moment when we brought him to the pandal to seek Durga Maa’s blessings. As we stand before her divine presence, we pray for a lifetime filled with spirituality, love, and boundless grace. #SubhoNavami."

Ishita was last seen in Drishyam 2 last year, before welcoming her baby boy. Vatsal was seen in a pivotal role in Adipurush. The couple welcomed Vaayu in July this year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail