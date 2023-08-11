Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth reveal newborn son's name, share video from his namkaran ceremony

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have unveiled the name of their newborn son. The baby boy is named Vaayu Sheth and was given his name during a Gujarati namkaran ceremony. Ishita shared a video from the ceremony which had their female family members holding the four corners of a bedsheet with the baby lying in it (as if a cradle)." Also read: Inside Kajol's intimate celebration with Ajay Devgn, mom Tanuja, birthday twin Vatsal Sheth and too many cakes. Watch

Vaayu's naming ceremony

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta's son had a namkaran ceremony recently.

Sharing the video on Instagram Thursday evening, Ishita and Vatsal wrote, "Namkaran Ceremony of our little one. Vaayu Sheth. Thankyou for all the love and blessings." The video opens with Vatsal Sheth and Ishita posing while holding the baby. Ishita is then bringing the baby into a room where women cradle him in a bedsheet while giving him a name by singing a song. The camera then moves on to show a bunch of balloons with Vaayu written on one of them.

Actor Helly Shah commented on the post, “Oh my goddddd vaaaayuuu.” A fan wrote, “Such a beautiful name. God Bless 'Vaayu'.” Another said, “Loads to love to the little one. God Bless.” One more wrote, “Welcome Vaayu.” Some also mentioned in the comments section that Sonam Kapoor's son is also named Vayu.

More about Vatsal, Ishita and Vaayu

Ishita and Vatsal welcomed Vaayu on July 20. Ishita announced his birth by sharing a picture of them posing with the baby, whose face was hidden with a heart emoji. “Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes,” wrote Ishita in the caption.

The couple recently stepped out to celebrate Vatsal's birthday at Kajol and Ajay Devgn's house as Kajol shares her birthday with Vatsal. In a birthday post for Vatsal, Ishita wrote on Instagram, “Happy happy birthday @vatsalsheth. You have been great in all your roles be it a son, a friend, chachu, husband or a brother and now I cannot wait to see you as a father to our little one and I know it in my heart that you will be the best father ever. I love u vatty and I wish u all the happiness.”

Responding to her post, Vatsal wrote, “It’s all because I am blessed to have the best parents, brother, friends, wife and a son.”

Ishita was last seen as Ajay Devgn's onscreen daughter in Drishyam 2. Vatsal was seen as Meghanada in Om Raut's Adipurush this year. He was also seen in the sixth season of the TV show Naagin.

