Ishitta Arun, Sonu Nigam recreate iconic Bijuria after 26 years in a fun skit: ‘Mat bhoolo hum kaun hai!’

In a blast from the past, the Bijuria duo Ishitta Arun and Sonu Nigam reunited to recreate their iconic 1999 track, but with a hilarious twist. In an Instagram skit, the two original stars contemplate recreating Bijuria from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Were they able to pull it off? Here's what they did. In a playful Instagram skit, Ishita Arun and Sonu Nigam revisited their classic Bijuria. The song now features in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has a new release date of October 2.

Ishitta Arun and Sonu Nigam recreate Bijuria

In a video shared by Ishitta and Sonu on Instagram on Tuesday, Ishiita says, “Bachchon ne accha kiya hai” (The kids have done well). Sonu agrees, “Bohot mast kiya hai, bohot accha kiya hai” (They’ve done a great job, really good).

He then cheekily adds, “Humne bhi accha hi kiya tha” (We also did it well). Reminiscing about their original music video, Ishita says, “Hamare zamane ke hisaab se bohot accha tha. Red jacket, green dress... yaad hai na, Sonu?” (For our time, it was great. Red jacket, green dress… remember, Sonu?).

Sonu sighs, “Ab nahi kar payenge yaar” (We won’t be able to do it now), looking tired. Shocked, Ishita replies, “Kya matlab?” (What do you mean?), before yanking him by the arm and declaring, “Mat bhoolo hum kaun hai… karke dikhayenge!” (Don’t forget who we are… we’ll show them!).

As they both rise to prove their point, they clutch their backs in mock pain, only to cut to a shot of them fully dressed up, dancing energetically to the updated version of Bijuria, seamlessly mixing original choreography with the new version. Ishitta captioned the video as, “26 years later and the answer is still the same, of course we can do it.”

Fans react

Fans were overjoyed with the surprise. One user wrote, “OG will always be OG,” while another praised their timeless charm, calling Sonu the “Justin Timberlake of our time.” One comment gushed, “Uff yaar, you both are fabulous!” Others begged Sonu Nigam to return to solo pop music.

About Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

The film features a strong ensemble cast: Varun Dhawan as Sunny Sanskari, Janhvi Kapoor as Tulsi Kumari, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The film is set to hit theatres nationwide on 2 October.