Ishq Vishk Rebound box office collection day 3: Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan film takes India total to nearly 4 cr

Ishq Vishk Rebound box office collection day 3: Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the film has been doing well. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far earned nearly ₹4 crore. The film has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited. Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Jibraan Khan in a still from Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Ishq Vishk Rebound India box office

The film earned ₹1 crore on day one, and ₹1.2 crore on day two. On day three, the film earned ₹1.40 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far the film has minted ₹3.55 crore. Ishq Vishk Rebound had an overall 17.69% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

Ishq Vishk Rebound review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “For a Gen Z film, Ishq Vishk Rebound surprisingly doesn’t refresh the template, sticking to the same vocabulary with characters saying the same old, cliched lines. The story tries to show the confusions and indecisiveness that modern couples go though in their relationships, but keeps it very superficial. I would have liked if in today’s day and age, we are told why and how Sanya got over Sahir so soon and fell for Raghav? What I do like in the film is that despite being focused on the generation where a breakup means moving on and kissing another person in a matter of days, the film does enter slightly more mature territories.”

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

The young adult drama is a follow-up of the 2003 Ishq Vishq. It starred Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shehnaz Treasury. The 2003 film revolved around four friends and their complicated love lives. Ishq Vishq Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.

Rohit spoke about Ishq Vishk Rebound

Recently speaking with news agency PTI, Rohit had said, “I feel, no matter how serious an actor you are, I think one would always want to have an opportunity in life where they can kind of sink in slow motion and dance... This was the first time I ever got to do that in a film...”

He had also added, "I was very excited by it. It was on my bucket list. And what's even more exciting is that it really helps you connect with the audiences. Like, there were so many people who came up to us and said, ‘When we saw the song, it felt like you were singing to us.’ To me, that is such a big deal."