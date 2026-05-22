Mumbai, Actor Jasmin Bhasin says returning to the new season of the popular stunt reality show, "Khatron Ke Khiladi", isn't easy despite her familiarity with the format. It is not a cakewalk: Actor Jasmin Bhasin on her return to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

The actor first entered the stunt-based reality show in 2019 for "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9", finishing in the seventh place. The following year, she returned for the show's 'Made in India' edition and secured the third spot.

Now, she is set to make a comeback on season 15 of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show for the third time, which is scheduled to premiere next month on Colors TV.

"It is never a cakewalk . I'm aware about the stunts related to water, height, creepy crawlies but you don't know what exactly the challenge is going to be. So, it's always difficult, besides your mind is never ready to take those challenges," Bhasin told PTI in an interview.

The actor, however, feels more confident and mentally prepared than before to participate in "Khatron Ke Khiladi" this time around.

"I would love to win the trophy but it all depends on the stunts. Since it's a new season, there will be new stunts so I'm scared as well," she said.

Bhasin said "Khatron Ke Khiladi" was a turning point in her career, bringing her significant popularity and a wave of new offers from leading General Entertainment Channels .

Post her stint on the reality show, she was cast in a pivotal role in the Ekta Kapoor-produced daily soap, "Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel". She also went on to act in Punjabi-language cinema and attained success with films like "Honeymoon", "Warning 2", and "Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di".

"I've achieved a lot and it took a lot of hard work, struggle, sacrifices, patience, blood and sweat to achieve everything that I've right now. So, my biggest fear is losing the respect and validation that I've received for my work," Bhasin said.

Despite a diverse career spanning Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Punjabi cinema, the actor's ultimate dream is to do Hindi films.

"I want to broaden my horizon. I'm an actor. I left my home and came to this city to fulfil my dream of acting, to act in Hindi cinema. Since then, I've been trying and struggling to make my dream come true.

"I'm doing regional cinema, like acting in Punjabi films. I'm very happy with the kind of films that I've done and my growth there. I dream of working in Hindi films and I'm waiting for the right film. I don't know why Hindi films haven't happened yet, but I believe the universe has the right time for everything."

The Kota-born actor said her journey into regional cinema happened organically.

"I started modelling in Delhi and through my pictures I got one South modelling assignment, then a director saw it and I was cast in a South Indian film. But then I decided to move to Mumbai and explore more options. So, that's how the journey has been," she said.

Asked about the speculation about her marriage to her actor boyfriend Aly Goni in December 2026, Bhasin simply said people shouldn't believe all the rumours they read about.

"Who said we are getting married in December? I haven't decided it yet. I don't know where these rumours came from. We haven't announced the date. It's surprising for us to know that we're getting married in December. Whenever it happens, we will announce it. But wait for us to announce it, whenever it has to, don't believe in rumours."

The high-octane adventure reality show, "Khatron Ke Khiladi" challenges celebrity contestants to confront their phobias and fears by executing a series of stunts to win the coveted title.

Alongside Bhasin, the star-studded competitor lineup for season 15 includes Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Orry, and comedian Harsh Gujral.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.