Mumbai, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Tuesday thanked audiences worldwide for the success of his film "Dhurandhar", saying their "love and respect" were the driving force behind its box office performance. It is unprecedented, still processing it: Ranveer Singh on the anticipation around ‘Dhurandhar 2’

"Dhurandhar", released in December 2025, scripted history at the box office, garnering a global collection of ₹1,300 crore, with ₹1,000 crore coming directly from the domestic Indian market. It also earned widespread acclaim for its narrative, music, and standout performances by the entire cast.

The spy thriller was directed by Aditya Dhar, who shot to fame with "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

Speaking at the music launch for the sequel "Dhurandhar: The Revenge", Singh said the entire team is overwhelmed by the anticipation around the film, which is set to arrive in cinema halls on March 19.

"You helped our film reach a historic milestone, and this was only possible to achieve because of your love and respect. I thank the cinema-going audience across the globe on behalf of our entire team," the actor said.

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released day after tomorrow, and everyone has been eagerly wanting to see this film across the world. As a team, we are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film," he added.

He said the kind of excitement and anticipation that they are seeing for the second part is unprecedented.

The film's music is composed by the national award-winning composer and producer Shashwat Sachdev, known for his compositions in "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" and "Kesari 2".

Singh hailed Sachdev as an "unstoppable, fireball, and musical juggernaut".

"I've had the great honour of being with him in the studio; he is one of a kind. He is going to go down in history as one of the greats. He is getting started. Mark my words," Singh said.

"Shashwat Sachdev has put his heart and soul into both the films. The music has become the soul of the film, and it will remain its hallmark for years to come," he added.

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge" is truly a Shashwat Sachdev musical, the actor said.

Singh highlighted the versatility of the soundtrack of the franchise and said that it features a track for every "mood and flavour".

"Everywhere I go, people are like, 'I'm listening to the music of 'Dhurandhar', be it in college, gym or any other place. What could be a bigger and happier thing for us artists than this?" he said.

"We are here to celebrate the contribution and collaboration with some fine young artists, which gave soul and colour to our music. I'm very excited to be listening to the music of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' for the first time here with you today," he added.

Singh's co-actor Sara Arjun also expressed her gratitude to the fans. "Thank you for all the love and encouragement that you've given me and to 'Dhurandhar'. The film is because of you all . The real Dhurandhar is our audience," she said.

Recalling her character's journey, Sara said she was listening to 'Halka Halka Suroor' during a pivotal scene with the character Hamza, played by Singh.

"Music is an integral part of our lives, personally, even I can't function without it. We take pride in the album that Shashwat sir has created," she said.

Sachdev praised Singh's performance in the sequel and called him an "amazing artist".

"Day after tomorrow, you guys will see what Ranveer bhai has done in the film; it's truly a once-in-a-lifetime performance. Everything that I do, I do it in his glory, if it's coming its coming through him. So, if it's divine it's him, and if it's bad it's probably me," he said.

The music team behind the film, including Khan Saab, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shahzad Ali, and rap artists Reble and Token, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, were among those present at the event here.

Actors R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi are set to reprise their roles in the second part of "Dhurandhar".

The upcoming film is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Aditya alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

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