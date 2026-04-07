New Delhi, Paresh Rawal says it felt good to be back in the company of his favourite people Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar for "Bhooth Bangla", a film that reunites the trio after a long gap. It's lot of fun with them: Paresh Rawal on reunion with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan in 'Bhooth Bangla'

They have delivered a number of comedy hits in "Garam Masala", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", "Bhagam Bhag", "Hera Pheri", "Hungama" and "Hungama 2". Rawal is also reuniting with his "Hera Pheri" co-star Tabu in this movie.

"It was a lot of fun to be back. You look forward to certain things in life. Sometimes, when you work with such good people, your journey is very good. This kind of company increases your haemoglobin. Your health improves," Rawal told PTI in an interview.

Shooting for "Bhooth Bangla" was nostalgic for the actor as it was shot in Chomu Palace in Rajasthan, which was also the location of their 2007 hit "Bhool Bhulaiyaa".

But both the movies are completely different, said Rawal.

"The interesting thing about this one is that there is going to be a marriage and the ghost is staying at the place. You can just imagine what will happen. I would say that this is a beautifully shot horror film. You haven't seen such a beautiful horror film," the actor added.

Praising Priyadarshan, Rawal said his friend is a producer-friendly director.

"I have seen very few directors like him. If he says that he will finish the shoot in 10 days, then the shoot will be over in nine days. He is a director with that kind of clarity. It is not a fair thing for such a person to stay away for so many years. But when I came to the sets, I enjoyed it a lot. The same atmosphere, the same spirit and the same camaraderie."

"Bhooth Bangla" was earlier set to release on April 10 but the makers decided to postpone the release following requests from exhibitors and distributors to provide an "undisturbed window" to the movie at the box office as "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" was already playing in theatres.

"Bhooth Bangla" will now release on April 17.

Rawal said it would be wrong to say that the release of the film was pushed because of "Dhurandhar 2", which he enjoyed watching in theatres.

"There are different ways to look at it. It would be an injustice to both the films to say that the release has been pushed becuase of 'Dhurandhar'. Ultimately, it's show business, so it should be treated like a business. In business, there is no foolhardiness because it will not benefit any of them. For example, 'Toxic' has also gone up."

Yash starrer "Toxic", which was earlier set for a clash with "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" on March 19, is now slated to release on June 4.

Rawal is starring in a movie that has "ghosts" in its title, but he said he has never encountered such spirits in real life.

"I don't believe in ghosts... There must be ghosts, but they haven't come into my life. Only a few humans have come into my life who are worse than ghosts," the actor said, joking that his formula to deal with them is to chant Hanuman Chalisa loudly.

A veteran of both theatre and movies, Rawal has shown his versatility in both serious and comedic roles. But that does not mean that the craft is to be ever taken lightly, he said.

"If I get into a comedy role, it should be visible on my face, in my performance. You have to take comedy seriously."

The trio of Kumar, Rawal and Priyadarshan are not done yet as they are also working on the third part of the fan-favourite "Hera Pheri" franchise.

It is a project that has been in development for many years and suffered a huge setback after Rawal announced his exit through a post on social media in May last year. What followed was a lawsuit filed by Kumar, who is also the producer on the project through his company Cape of Good Films.

But the actor returned to the project months later.

Did the controversy over "Hera Pheri 3" affected his friendship with Kumar?

Rawal said there is "no bad blood" between them.

"It was not about friendship. There was never any stain on it. But it happens. Sometimes, when you are so close, you tend to take things for granted. But there is no bad blood."

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