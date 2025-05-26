We've never seen Ajay Devgn smile more! Actor chats up Jackie Chan for a Bollywood movie together

Ahead of the release of Karate Kid: Legends, the film's producers have dropped a teaser from a fun conversation between Jackie Chan and Ajay Devgn in which the action legend has expressed his desire to work in a Bollywood film. Ajay, who is known for his serious demeanor, was all smiles while talking to Jackie, which, was refreshing to watch. Jackie Chan and Ajay Devgn engage in a fun conversation ahead of Karate Kid: Legends release on May 30

Ajay and Jackie's banter

In a fun video clip, Jackie, who will return as Mr Han, is seen telling Ajay to invite him to come to India, to which Ajay said, "I would love to work with you".

Jackie then suggested, "You fight, I dance," expressing his desire to work in a Bollywood film with Tanhaji actor, insisting he would want to dance instead of doing action.

Jackie also showed some Bollywood inspired dance moves which he remembered from his 2017 India-China co-production film Kung Fu Yoga which also starred Indian actors Disha Patani, Sonu Sood, and Amyra Dastur.

Ajay and Yug to lend their voice for Karate Kid: Legends

Ajay will voice the iconic character of Mr Han, portrayed by Jackie Chan, while his son Yug will make his debut as Li Fong, the film’s lead character played by Ben Wang. This marks Ajay's first ever voice over for an international film and his collaboration with Yug.

About Karate Kid: Legends

Set in New York City, Karate Kid: Legends follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he adjusts to life in a new school, forges unexpected bonds, and is drawn into an intense showdown with a local karate champion. Under the guidance of his teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, courage, and growth. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Karate Kid: Legends in theatres on May 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.