Infuriated Jackie Shroff schools paparazzo who recorded his video at Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet: ‘Apne ghar mein hoga…’

Actor Jackie Shroff recently attended the prayer meet organised in memory of Pankaj Dheer in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the actor exiting the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, where the prayer meet was held, emerged on social media platforms. Jackie Shroff attended Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet in Mumbai's Juhu.

Jackie Shroff gets angry at a fan outside Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet venue

In a video shared on Instagram, Jackie, who walked towards his car, was followed by the paparazzi recording him. He stopped, looked at a person and approached him.

Jackie schools fan

Jackie, who looked extremely angry, told him, "Tere ghar mein, apne ghar mein hoga toh samajh raha haina (If something were to happen in your house, you're understanding right)?" The person immediately said, "I wasn't doing anything." He also agreed with what Jackie said.

Internet reacts to Jackie's gesture

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "True thing, friend, this is not a place to disturb anyone." "He was about to slap, that should have been perfect learning and public will support any day @apnabhidu please next time do it sir," wrote a person. "true not a fashion show," read a comment. An Instagram user said, "This isn't paparazzi, I think. It's a fan recording him with a phone."

About Pankaj's prayer meet, his last rites

Many celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Zayed Khan, Rajat Bedi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Deol, Firoz Khan, Mukesh Khanna, Poonam Dhillon, Puneet Issar, Rohit Shetty, paid tributes to Pankaj at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. Pankaj, best known for his role as Karna in the iconic television series Mahabharat, died on October 15 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 68.

Pankaj's last rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium on Wednesday evening. Celebrities such as Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arbaaz Khan, Puneet Issar, and Mika Singh, among others, paid their last respects at the crematorium. Pankaj is survived by his wife Anita Dheer and son Nikitin, who is also an actor.

More about Pankaj

Pankaj started out as an actor in the 1980s, featuring in minor roles in many movies. He also starred in many movies such as Sadak, Sanam Bewafa and Aashik Awara. Some of his notable movies also include Bobby Deol's Soldier, Shah Rukh Khan's Baadshah, Akshay Kumar's Andaz, Ajay Devgn's Zameen and Tarzan. In the late 2000s, Pankaj appeared in many daily soaps such as Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and Sasural Simar Ka.