Jackie Shroff slams trolls comparing Tiger Shroff's looks to Kareena Kapoor's: 'He is still growing, he's a cub'

Jackie Shroff has slammed trolls criticising Tiger Shroff's looks. A few trolls have suggested over the years that he looks feminine and some even compared him to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Addressing these comments in an interview with a leading daily, Jackie said that just because Tiger is his son, one cannot expect him to have been born with a beard.

“About this whole macho-macho comparison, he is young. He is still growing. He is a cub for God’s sake and he is getting there. Also, I am glad that he does not look like what people expect him to. Matlab Jackie ka bachcha hai toh daadhi ke saath hi pait se bahar aayega kya (Did people expect Tiger to be born with a beard because he is my son?)? Being compared to Kareena!” he said.

“And you should see his replies to those comparisons and memes. He was cool with it. He knows his action well so he knew when he fought on screen or danced, he looked like a Tiger. It’s tough for a guy to dance well when he is good at action. But he does both well,” Jackie added.

Tiger, too, had addressed the criticism he received at the time of his debut, when he appeared on Arbaaz Khan's talk show Pinch. "Before the release also, I used to be trolled a lot for my looks. People used to say, 'Is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn't look like Jackie dada's son at all.' It was a deliberate move to play to my strengths," he said.

Tiger began his journey with Heropanti in 2014. The actor has starred in a few hit films since, including the Baaghi series and War. Tiger has a few projects in the pipeline as well. These include Heropanti 2 and Ganapath.