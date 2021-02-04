Vlogger Amanda Cerny, popular in India as the close friend and doppelganger of actor Jacqueline Fernandez, refused to be apologetic about supporting the farmers’ protest. She clapped back at a Twitter user who said that her entry in Bollywood is ‘officially banned’ because of her views.

“Love the films. But If Bollywood wants to ban me for voicing my belief of the need for basic human rights, I guess you won’t be seeing me in Bollywood,” she wrote.

In other tweets, Amanda seemed to take a dig at the notion that celebrities were throwing their weight behind the farmers’ protest with the intention to ‘destroy India’. She wrote, “Who hired the idiots that wrote this propaganda. ‘A completely unrelated group of Celebrities conspiring end being paid to destroy india’? I mean come onnnnnnn.”

“At least make it SOMEWHAT realistic: ‘Amanda Cerny DM’d a farmer her nudes and thats why the internet in india crashed.’ Now that’s believable!” she added.

Amanda Cerny on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the external affairs ministry issued a statement in the wake of celebrities like Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg coming out in support of the protesting farmers. Without taking any names, the ministry criticised ‘sensationalist social media hashtags and comments’ by ‘celebrities and others’.

Amanda also responded to allegations that Rihanna was ‘paid’ for her tweet. “Wait?!? You’re saying Rihanna isnt already rich enough and Everyone you listed got paid?!? If that’s all true, I would like to get paid toooooo for being a well informed, overall awesome and compassionate human being! Please venmo me immediately!!!!” she wrote.

Earlier, Amanda took to Instagram to share a black-and-white image of elderly women at the protest site and came out in support of the farmers. “The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers,” she wrote.