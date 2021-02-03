American influencer Amanda Cerny, who hosts a podcast with actor Jacqueline Fernandez, has joined in the chorus of international support for protesting Indian farmers. This comes after tweets from singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday.

Amanda took to Instagram to share a black-and-white image of elderly ladies at the protest site, and wrote in her caption that the situation transcends culture. Her post got love from Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, Himanshi Khurana, among other, but also attracted its fair share of trolling.





"The world is watching," she wrote. "You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers."

Reacting to a person who asked if she even knew what farming is, Amanda had a savage response. "Yes," she wrote, "it's where you take this (aubergine emoji) and shove it up your (peach emoji)." Reacting a person who said that she would lose followers because of her stance, she wrote, "Quality over quantity."





Earlier, Rihanna shared a news report about the protests, and asked, "Why aren't we talking about this?!" Her comment drew criticism from actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been against the farmer agitation. "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers, they are terrorists who are trying to divide India..." she told her 3 million followers on Twitter. Rihanna has over 100 million.

Amanda, who is very popular in India, hosts a podcast with Jacqueline. In their first episode, they hosted Saif Ali Khan as the featured guest. Saif spoke about his family, and his kids' future as actors. He also noted that Jacqueline and Amanda look a lot like each other.

A couple of years ago, Jacqueline invited Amanda to visit India, which she did. During her trip, she also met actor Salman Khan. Pictures of Amanda, Jacqueline, and Salman, were shared online.





