Jacqueline Fernandez: We need to adjust to the schedules being disrupted

The pandemic has dealt a blow to the entertainment industry. In the last year and a half, delays in releases and sporadic shoots have wreaked havoc on the lives of all those associated with the film and television industries. Acknowledging the same, actor Jacqueline Fernandez feels that adapting is going to be key.

Talking about what is the way forward for Bollywood, which is also reeling under a lot of stress because of the situation, she says, “Right now the only way forward for the film industry is to adjust. I think that is what it is going to be for everyone. We need to adjust to a new working way of life and the new working way on sets. We need to adjust to the schedules being disrupted.”

Just like most others in the industry, the actor’s release schedule, too, has gone for an absolute toss, owing to the pandemic and subsequent restrictions.

“Work has been affected for everyone,” she points, adding, “For me personally, of course there are movies that needed to be released this year, but the release dates are going to get changed and we can’t do much about it.”

The 35-year-old, whose last release was web film, Mrs. Serial Killer (2020), says not just the release dates, even her shooting schedule has been affected to a large extent.

“There are quite a few films in production stage. There is Cirkus that needs to be completed, and same is the case with Bhoot Police. I had just started the shoot of Ram Setu when the second wave hit us, so that also of course will have to get pushed now,” she laments.

However, Fernandez is not delving too much into these things, as she feels that “health and safety for all” is what should be paramount at present.

“I guess right now, the priority is the war against Covid-19 and making sure that we bring down the cases, and most importantly, get vaccinated. We need to really see to that before we do anything else. When we do decide and when we are finally able to start again, we have to make sure that we are adhering to new ways of doing things,” she concludes with a word of caution.