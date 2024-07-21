Jai Santoshi Maa producer Satram Rohra dies - 5 facts about his film which created history at box office

Jai Santoshi Maa producer Sathram Rohra passed away on July 18 at 85. The veteran was known for backing the iconic Hindi blockbuster Jai Santoshi Maa (1975). The movie is known to be one of the longest running films of Indian cinema. A glimpse at the five facts about the classic devotional-drama. (Also read: Kalki 2898 AD: Ashwatthama to Ved Vyas, 7 Mahabharata characters that you might find in Prabhas' dystopian epic) Jai Santoshi Maa producer Sathram Rohira passed away on July 18.

Jai Santoshi Maa vs Sholay

Jai Santoshi Maa released on the same day Ramesh Sippy's Sholay hit the screens on August 15, 1975. The movie grossed around ₹5 crore at the box office which was considered remarkable for a low-budget devotional film. Jai Sanotshi Maa was made in a limited budget of ₹30 Lakh.

Jai Santoshi Maa became first Pan India movie

When Jai Santoshi Maa was released, it had a nationwide impact on the masses. People from distant villages came to Mumbai on bullock carts to watch the film and would crowd outside the theater. At a time when there was no social media or marketing campaigns, the movie was at par with blockbusters like Baahubali, Pushpa, KGF and RRR.

Anita Guha's mass recognition as Santoshi Maa

Anita Guha portrayed the titular role in the movie. After the film became a commercial success, people visited Anita Guha's house to seek her blessings. She was often approached on the street, and people would touch her feet as a sign of respect and to seek blessings because she portrayed the goddess Santoshi Maa in the film. Actor-politician Arun Govil had also gained the same amount of popularity when he portrayed Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's epic-drama series - Ramayan.

Santoshi Maa devotees funded the film

According to an ETimes report, Ad Guru and filmmaker Niranjan Mehta told, “The wife of someone called Mr Agarwal from Kolkata was unable to get pregnant. She had kept a vrat (fast) of Santoshi Mata and later got pregnant. So, the Agarwal family funded the film to be made.”

Jai Santoshi Maa soundtrack used as bhajans

The devotional track - Main To Aarti Utaru Re Santoshi Mata Ki became an actual bhajan (devotional song) and is still played at spiritual and religious gatherings.