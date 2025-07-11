Superman director James Gunn loves retro clip of Govinda dancing as Superman, calls it ‘the best’

The new Superman, directed by James Gunn, has hit screens worldwide today. Hours before the film released, Warner Bros India, the studio behind it, shared a special video message from director James Gunn and actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan for Indian fans. James Gunn addressed a popular internet meme featuring Govinda dressed as Superman.

Warner Bros India shared a video on Instagram on Thursday evening. "In this special video, director James Gunn, along with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, shares a heartfelt message for audiences in India," read the caption.

James Gunn and David Corenswet address Indian fans

The video opened with James Gunn sharing a message for the Indian fans of Superman. "I'm really appreciative of the Indian fans. I can't wait for them to see Superman because this really is a movie for the world, and everyone and all the people of India," he said. The film's lead, David Corenswet added, “Anyone who is excited about Superman is really gonna love this movie.”

James Gunn on Govinda as Superman

A few weeks ago, James Gunn shared a meme featuring a screengrab of Govinda dressed as Superman, a visual from the 1988 film Dariya Dil. As the host brought it up, James Gunn laughed and said, "I love that. It’s the best!" The Govinda visual is from the song Tu Mera Superman, which is picturised on the actor and Kimi Katkar, Dariya Dil's female lead. While not a big hit when it released, it has gained popularity over the last few years due to Govinda's amateurishly bizarre Superman costume. Kimi was dressed in a Spider-Man costume in the song.

David Corenswet ended the video asking the viewers from India to 'look up' on July 11 and catch Superman in theatres.

About Superman

Superman, directed by James Gunn, stars David Corenswet in the titular role, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. The film, first in Gunn's new DC Universe, has received praise from critics worldwide.