Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari in trouble for flirty church scene, Christian Group asks for removal

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Param Sundari has landed in controversy over a scene in a church where they are seen flirting with each other. A Christian group has taken offense to the scene and is demanding its removal from the film. Param Sundari will be released on August 29.

Param Sundari faces backlash from Christian Group

A Christian group named Watchdog Foundation has called out the makers of Param Sundari for showing the romantic scene. According to a report by Midday, the group has written to the authorities to remove the scene from the film.

The group has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Mumbai Police, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, and the Maharashtra government about the same. Apart from the film, the group is demanding removal of the scene from the trailer and promotional videos.

“The CBFC, established under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is entrusted with certifying films while taking into account both artistic expression and respect for religious feelings,” said advocate Godfrey Pimenta of the Watchdog Foundation.

In the letter, it was noted that “the church is a sacred place of worship for Christians, and it should not be depicted as a stage for indecent content”. “This portrayal not only disrespects the spiritual sanctity of the religious place of worship but also deeply offends the sensibilities of the Catholic community,” it added.

The group questioned the CBFC's clearance of the scene and warned of public protests if it's not removed from the film. They also demanded an FIR against the producer, director, and actors for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Catholic community.

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film navigates the cross-cultural romance between the two leads, one from Delhi and the other from Kerala. Apart from Sidharth and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on August 29.