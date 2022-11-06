Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence about rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani: 'He’s had my back for a long time'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor broke her silence amid rumours that she is dating Orhan Awatramani. In a new interview, talking about Orhan, also known as Orry, Janhvi said that it 'feels like home when he is around'. Addressing him as a friend, Janhvi said that Orhan has had her back for a long time. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor on box office clash with ex Ishaan Khatter)

Janhvi and Orhan are regularly seen together on different outings. Recently on Halloween, Janhvi attended a party hosted by Orhan. Before that, the two celebrated Diwali and attended parties together. They have also travelled together across several countries. Orhan also shares pictures with Janhvi regularly. He also leaves comments on her posts on Instagram.

In an interview with News18, Janhvi said, “I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back. It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it’s rare to find friends, who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy."

Janhvi was recently seen in Mili, which is based on true events. The survival drama follows Mili Naudiyal, played by Janhvi, a nursing graduate who races against time to stay alive after she is stuck in a freezer. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Helen.

Recently, speaking with news agency PTI, Janhvi had said, "I remember it (film) taking a genuine toll on my mental health because I would come back home after wrapping up shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two-three days and even the director was unwell. If you spend 15 hours of your day in a freezer in a closed environment crying for the majority of the day, sometimes with a rat that keeps nibbling your fingers, it is not glamorous for sure." The film also features Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

Fans will see Janhvi in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The film is set against the backdrop of cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is backed by Karan Johar. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She recently wrapped up the shoot of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Poland.

