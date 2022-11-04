Janhvi Kapoor on box office clash with ex Ishaan Khatter: ‘Part of us will always root for each other’

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their Bollywood debut together in 2018 with Dhadak and ended up being a part of a box office clash on Friday. Talking about him, Janhvi has said that a part ‘of us will always root for each other’. She added that they have wished each other luck for their new film releases. (Also read: Rekha looks at Janhvi Kapoor in awe at Mili screening)

Janhvi's thriller Milli released in theatres on Friday while Ishaan stars in Phone Bhoot that hit theatres the same day. Phone Bhoot also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Mili has Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa among the lead cast.

Talking about Ishaan, Janhvi told News18, "He messaged me recently wishing me luck for Mili and I wished him back saying, ‘Right back at you!’ I think there was an undercurrent of competitiveness. I’m just kidding! We really wish the best for each other dil se (from the heart). We started out together. A part of us will always root for each other."

She also talked about his new film and said, "I’ve seen the trailer and I think it looks like a lot of fun. We had spoken briefly when he was about to sign the film. I know a little bit about it, and it sounds like a very exciting premise."

Janhvi and Ishaan were rumoured to be dating when they worked together on their debut. Later, they were often spotted together on various outings.

Mili is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen and is directed by Mathukutty Xavier, who had also directed the original. Her father Boney Kapoor has produced the film and this is the first time they are working together.

Talking about it, Janhvi had earlier told PTI, “The only difference on Mili was that I didn't face the fear of the producer finding me arrogant. I didn't have to think that because here my father is the producer. He knows me better than anyone. I could tell him exactly what I thought, which was a good feeling.”

