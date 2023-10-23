Janhvi Kapoor does the traditional namaskaram in a saree, fan calls her ‘best combo of beauty and sanskar’. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor was among quite a few film celebrities who attended a Navratri celebration in Thrissur on Sunday. She was in a saree and prayed to the diety in her traditional manner. She also did the traditional namaskaram by bowing down and touching her head to the floor. Many praised her way of praying on Instagram. Also read: Katrina Kaif exudes elegance in red saree at Navratri event; Nagarjuna and Chaitanya Akkineni also attend

Janhvi Kapoor's video from Thrissur

Janhvi Kapoor at the Navratri function.

A paparazzo shared a video of her praying with folded hands in front of the deity and doing the namaskaram on Instagram. Praising her, a fan wrote, “Love the fact that she always does the South Indian traditional namaskaram in front of deities!” Another called her “The best combo of beauty and sanskar.” One more commented, “Cutie look in saree.”

Janhvi wore a lavender tissue silk saree by Manish Malhotra. She complemented it with a beautiful diamond necklace and earrings. She combed back her middle-parted hair and finished her look with a tiny bindi. Manish Malhotra shared a few pictures of Janhvi posing in the saree on Instagram.

Among other celebs who attended the Navratri function hosted by jewellery brand Kalyan were Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Wamiqa Gabbi and Nagarjuna with son Chaitanya Akkineni.

Janhvi's upcoming films

Janhvi is all set to begin the second shooting schedule of her upcoming pan-India film Devara. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film stars Janhvi alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. ANI quoted a source as saying, “Janhvi will be starting the second shoot schedule for Devara with NTR JR on October 24. The actress shot the first schedule for only 3 days.” She will continue to shoot for the film till January.

Devara will be released in two parts. The first part of the film will be released on April 5, 2024. The film's music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. The official release date of the second part of the film is still awaited.

Janhvi also has Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite RajKummar Rao. She plays a cricketer in the film. She also has Ulajh alongside Gulshan Devaiah.

