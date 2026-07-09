Janhvi Kapoor flaunts boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's name in mehendi at Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception. See photos

Janhvi Kapoor attended her sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception looking resplendent in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. She wore a silk saree paired with a strapless blouse that had fans gushing over her look. However, eagle-eyed fans also spotted a key detail in her appearance that turned out to be a sweet nod to her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi gives a sweet nod to Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts Shikhar Pahariya's name in mehendi.

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Janhvi took to Instagram to share a bunch of photographs from the celebrations. While fans praised her elegant look, many quickly noticed the mehendi on her hand, which featured Shikhar's nickname, "Shikhu," written in Hindi. The name was seamlessly incorporated into the intricate yet minimal mehendi design, making it a subtle but romantic tribute to her boyfriend.

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Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's love story

{{^usCountry}} Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have reportedly been dating for years. According to reports, the two have known each other since their teenage years, and their friendship eventually blossomed into romance. Reports of them dating first surfaced in 2016, but it was later reported that they parted ways after Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have reportedly been dating for years. According to reports, the two have known each other since their teenage years, and their friendship eventually blossomed into romance. Reports of them dating first surfaced in 2016, but it was later reported that they parted ways after Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. {{/usCountry}}

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During their breakup, the couple kept their personal lives away from social media and refrained from speaking publicly about their relationship. However, in 2023, they were spotted together on several occasions, including parties, vacations, Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations and temple visits, leading fans to believe that they had reconciled. They have also frequently been seen visiting the Tirupati temple together.

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This isn't the first time Janhvi has publicly acknowledged Shikhar through her fashion choices. Earlier, during the screening of her father Boney Kapoor's film Maidaan in 2024, she appeared before the paparazzi wearing a custom necklace bearing his nickname, "Shiku," seemingly confirming their relationship.

She had also sparked speculation during an appearance on Koffee With Karan when she accidentally revealed that Shikhar was among the contacts on her speed dial.

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. He is the son of businesswoman Smruti Shinde and businessman Sanjay Pahariya. Shikhar is an entrepreneur and investor and is a well-known face in Mumbai's high society, often spotted with several Bollywood celebrities.

According to reports, he holds a degree in Global Financial Management from Regent's University London. He also co-founded the live-interaction gaming platform Indiawyn Gaming and later established Basilius International, an infrastructure development firm with global operations.

About Janhvi Kapoor's films

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Janhvi was last seen in Ram Charan's Peddi. The film, however, came under scrutiny after several fans accused the makers of oversexualising Janhvi's character and not giving her a substantial arc in the story.

She next has Dharma Productions' Lag Ja Gale in the pipeline.