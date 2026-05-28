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    Karan Johar unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra on Instagram; still following Priyanka Chopra

    Karan Johar's Instagram has seen an unfollowing spree, including Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday, while he continues to follow Priyanka Chopra

    Published on: May 28, 2026 8:41 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
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    What's up with filmmaker Karan Johar's Instagram? With a following of 17.5 million, his posts have always been relatable, ranging from interactions with his adorable kids, to his two cents on different things. As of Thursday evening, he has been on an unfollowing spree, the reasons still being unclear.

    Karan Johar is still following Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.
    Karan Johar is still following Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.

    He has unfollowed, among others, actor and close friend Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and close buddy, designer Manish Malhotra. Interestingly, he is still following actor Priyanka Chopra. His ‘following’ count stands at 78 currently.

    Even other friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, his proteges Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt don't figure on the list of people he is following. We reached out to Karan, but he is yet to comment on the reason behind this.

    Meanwhile on the professional front, Karan's latest production Chand Mera Dil has been a lukewarm affair at the box office. The Lakshya-Ananya Panday starrer opened to mixed reviews as well from critics. Lined up next is Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Karan Johar Unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra On Instagram; Still Following Priyanka Chopra
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Karan Johar Unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra On Instagram; Still Following Priyanka Chopra
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