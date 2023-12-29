Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor spotted post sister Anshula Kapoor's midnight birthday celebration at Arjun Kapoor's house

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. Her half sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted leaving her residence with father Boney Kapoor after ringing her birthday at midnight. Both Janhvi and Khushi were in their domestic casuals and without makeup as they hopped to Arjun and Anshula's house for making the latter's birthday special. Also read: Step inside Janhvi Kapoor's airy Mumbai home with natural light, lots of paintings, family photos, greenery. Watch Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted leaving Arjun and Anshula Kapoor's house late Thursday.

Janhvi was in a white crop top and matching pyjamas and had her hair untied. Khushi was in a yellow T-shirt and grey pyjamas paired with slippers. She had her hair tied in a rough bun. Boney too was in a tee and pants. They looked sleepy post midnight and didn't greet the paparazzi.

More about Anshula Kapoor

Anshula is younger to Arjun and is Boney's eldest daughter from his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, who died of cancer about a decade ago. Anshula is a social media influencer who talks about body positivity among other things.

Anshula is currently dating screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. On his birthday last month, she had expressed how happy he made her. She had written in her birthday message for him, "Happy birthday to the reason I smile my biggest smiles. Thank you for making me feel loved every single day. For making my okay days turn into amaze days. Promise I'll always laugh at even your lamest jokes forever. Easy breezy @rohanthakkar1511."

Janhvi, Khushi's films

Anshula is quite close to her half sisters and was among the Kapoors who joined Khushi Kapoor at the premiere of her debut film, The Archies. Janhvi, Arjun and Boney had also attended The Archies premiere. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal this year. Next year she has Mr and Mrs Mahi, Ulajh and Telugu film Devara lined up for release.

