Janhvi Kapoor offers prayers at Andhra's Tirupati Temple. Watch video

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently paid a visit to the well-known hilltop temple devoted to Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh Tirupati, to offer prayers. She looked simple and elegant dressed in traditional attire as she arrived for the darshan. Tirupati, Aug 28 (ANI): Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple to offer prayers, at Tirumala, in Tirupati on Monday. (ANI Photo)(ANI )

The actor often visits the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple. Last year she went there to celebrate her birthday and also offered prayers a few months ago.

The temple is devoted to Venkateswara, a manifestation of Vishnu who is thought to have come to earth to deliver humanity from the trials and tribulations of the Kali Yuga. As a result, the location has been given the name Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, and the local god is known as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.

On the work front, Janhvi was seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.

Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for helming blockbusters like Dangal and Chhichhore. The film is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of World War 2.

The film has Varun playing a history teacher who takes Janhvi Kapoor's character on a trip to Europe to visit World War 2 sites. It was shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with Lucknow and two other cities in India. The film's crew had more than 700 people with action directors and stuntmen hired from Germany.

The film was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21. She also walked the ramp for internationally acclaimed designer Gaurav Gupta on day 3 of the India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi. The diva was dressed in a shiny electric blue lehenga skirt that she paired with a blue blouse. Her long cape added a dramatic yet beautiful touch to her showstopper look.

In the coming months, her fans can see her in Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite RajKummar Rao. She also has Ulajh in her kitty, co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah.

