Janhvi Kapoor offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple with Shikhar Pahariya

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Tirupati Balaji Temple on Friday morning. In the visuals obtained by ANI, the actor can be seen walking towards the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Balaji with Tollywood actor Maheswari. Janhvi Kapoor welcomed New Year in a spiritual manner.

Her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, also accompanied her on the temple visit. For the auspicious occasion, she chose a golden saree while Shikhar wore a white dhoti-kurta. Maheswari wore a green coloured suit.

Janhvi also took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself in a saree. She wrote, “And now it feels like 2024 has begun.”

Notably, neither Janhvi nor Shikhar have confirmed or denied their relationship; however, the two have been spotted together several times. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Janhvi spoke about him on a recent episode of Koffee With Karan. “I will say this, he is not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way, and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Maahi alongside actor RajKummar Rao.

Earlier, Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced the new release date. Along with the post, they wrote, "Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect! The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024."

Mr and Mrs Mahi is a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after Roohi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi will also be seen in the Pan-India film Devara along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.