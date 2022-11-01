Janhvi Kapoor reveals why she hasn’t met cousin Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu

Actor Janhvi Kapoor became maasi this year as her cousin Sonam Kapoor and her husband welcomed their son, Vayu. The couple who were earlier in London, has been staying in Mumbai for some time now. However, Janhvi still hasn’t met the little one due to her hectic schedule. Also read: Boney Kapoor asks paparazzi 'bhai-behen lag rahein hain na' as he poses with Janhvi Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand shared the news of the actor’s pregnancy in March 2022. Later, Vatu was born on August 20. On one month after the baby’s arrival, the parents unveiled his name and their thoughts behind it. As they have not yet revealed the face of the newborn, recently Janhvi was asked if Vayu resembles his father or mother more.

To this, Janhvi Kapoor told Etimes, “Honestly, I haven't met Vayu. I was busy shooting. I was travelling a lot. I haven't been keeping up too well. I don't want to risk it. Aaram se jaungi (I won't rush)."

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi. Her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor will too follow in her footstep and mark her Bollywood debut next year with Netflix’s upcoming The Archies. Janhvi is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Mili.

Mili is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen. It is a survival thriller, which will revolve around a girl named Mili who gets struck inside a freezer of an eatery where she works. Besides Janhvi, it also has Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. The film is Janhvi's first professional collaboration with Boney who is producing the project. It will release in theatres on November 4, 2022.

Janhvi also has several other films in her pipeline. This includes Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

