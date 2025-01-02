Janhvi Kapoor is a sleeping beauty in boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's year-end photo dump

Janhvi Kapoor's romance with Shikhar Pahariya is no secret. So it was quite obvious that the actor would make it to his year-end photo dump. But we didn't expect that Janhvi would pop up there in this candid yet cute form. (Also Read – Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor set to star in cross-cultural love story. See first look) Janhvi Kapoor makes a couple of appearances in boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's year-end photo dump.

Janhvi in Shikar's photo dump

Shikhar took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday evening and shared an assortment of pictures from his life in 2024. He captioned the post, “Grateful for all that I could be, for all that I could see and all that I could do. Praying for more strength, foresight, wisdom and opportunity going into 2025 - to serve those who need it most to the best of my ability, to learn more about where I come from and where I want to go, to always pick the path of righteousness no matter how tedious and to go after every goal and dream with the energy, vigour and conviction of a lion fixed on its prey. I wish you all the same and everything else you have wished for and deserve in multitudes (trident emoji) Happy New Year (folded hands emoji) Har Har Mahadev.”

The pictures included him walking in a jungle in cowboy style, wearing a traditional veshti at Tirupati temple, doing aarti in front of a Lord Ganesha idol, grinning with family while wearing an arm sling, playing with his pet in a park, celebrating with Isha Ambani at her brother Anant Ambani's wedding, playing polo, scuba diving, and running shirtless on the beach. There was also a blurry still of him smiling and walking out of a cafe with Janhvi, who looks pretty in a yellow frock. However, it was another, far more candid picture of Janhvi that got more attention.

Janhvi as sleeping beauty

In one of the stills, Janhvi can be seen in a white cordset, sleeping on a traditional swing. Her expression is a mix of stress and relief, as one of her hands hangs from the swing. Her slippers and pet dog can be seen resting on the floor next to her.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Param Sundari, and Suriya's next.