Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her love for boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya as she poses with Varun Dhawan in viral pic

Janhvi Kapoor earlier made headlines when she hinted at her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya by wearing a necklace with 'Shiku' written on it. Now, the actor has once again grabbed headlines as she stepped out wearing a t-shirt with her boyfriend's pictures printed on it. Janhvi Kapoor's quirky T-shirt is stealing all the attention.

Janhvi Kapoor, along with her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Varun Dhawan, were seen posing with the staff of a luxury hotel in Nashik. The official Instagram handle of Courtyard By Marriot hotel in Nashik shared a picture of their staff posing with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The caption along with it read, “We recently had the honour of hosting the supremely talented stars of Bollywood @janhvikapoor and @varundvn and it has truly been one of the ‘pinch us’ moments."

Janhvi Kapoor wearing t-shirt with Shikhar Pahariya's photos

However, what caught fans' attention was Janhvi's custom-made t-shirt. The actor wore a white t-shirt with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's name and photos printed on it. The picture went viral on social media in no time with fans praising Janhvi Kapoor's cute gesture. One of the users wrote, "Cutest." Another fan commented, “This is so adorable.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya started dating even before the actor made her breakthrough in the film industry, but their love story hit a rough patch later. However, recently, they both rekindled their romance and are often seen spending time together and attending several events with each other.

Janhvi Kapoor work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the movie Devara-Part 1 wherein she romanced Jr NTR. Helmed by Siva, the film marked her and Saif Ali Khan's Telugu debut and proved to be a box office success. The actress is currently working on Karan Johar's production, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on April 18, 2025.