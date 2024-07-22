Janhvi Kapoor talks about going back to Shikhar Pahariya, how he was the only ‘heartbreak’ she had: ‘He came back…’

Janhvi Kapoor has been quite open about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Even though she doesn't address it directly, one can join the dots quite easily. In an interview with Hauterrfly, she revealed that Shikar is the only guy she suffered heartbreak from, only to reunite with him every time. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor discharged from hospital after bad bout of food poisoning) Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding.

What Janhvi said

Janhvi opened up on why broke up with Shikhar in the first place when they were dating previously. “In the couple of years of my periods, every month I would break up with this person. The first two or three months, he would be in shock, but after that, he would be like, ‘Yes, okay,’ and after two days, I would go back to him crying and saying sorry. I wouldn’t understand why my brain was working like this. It was very extreme,” she said.

She added that she got her heart broken by Shikhar, but only to have him fix it back eventually. “I have genuinely experienced heartbreak only one time in life but the same person came back and put my heart together. So, it was all good,” she said. Janhvi dated Shikhar for years before she joined Bollywood. She then dated her first co-star, Ishaan Khatter, when they were filming Shashank Khaitan's 2018 romantic drama Dhadak. After breaking up with Ishaan, she got back with Shikhar.

Janhvi's upcoming projects

Janhvi is gearing up for the release of his next film, Ulajh. The trailer for Ulajh showcases Janhvi Kapoor as Suhana, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch.

Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent. Roshan Mathew is also a part of the ensemble. The trailer hints at an internal leak that jeopardises the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival.

Ulajh, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, scripted by him and Parveez Shaikh with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release in cinemas on August 2. She'll also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Devara: Part 1, and Suriya's next.