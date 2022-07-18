Good Luck Jerry song Mor Mor: Janhvi Kapoor has a ton of trouble to deal with in this high-octane number

Janhvi Kapoor's first song from the film Good Luck Jerry is out now. Titled Mo Mor, the high octane song shows Janhvi's Jerry doing all that she can to get her mom to the hospital as well as a big bag of drugs to its destination but multiple roadblocks make it difficult. She hijacks Deepak Dobriyal's matador, dances in a baaraat, argues with policemen and evades gunshots on her way. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor admits her fame is mostly because of parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sung by Deedar Kaur, Gurlej Akhtar, Vivek Hariharan and Parag Chhabra, Mor Mor has been composed by Parag and penned by Raj Shekhar. Sharing the song on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Woh jitni dikhti hai, utni hai nahi... Samjhe? (She is not what she looks like)?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi plays Jaya Kumari or Jerry, an immigrant from Bihar who becomes a drug dealer in Punjab to foot the medical bills for her mother who is diagnosed with stage 2 cancer. Good Luck Jerry also stars Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh and Saurabh Sachdeva.

The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. It is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. It has been written by Pankaj Matta and is directed by Siddharth Sengupta.

Janhvi recently said in an interview that she hopes to convince the audience to look beyond her 'bholi' and 'bechari' image through the upcoming crime comedy. “People have kind of mentally put me in this box of 'bholi si hai', 'shaant' and 'bechari' (innocent, quiet, helpless). Maybe it's the energy I give out. It's also probably because of the films I've done.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, “I wanted to try my hand at comedy. I was so pumped to do it in this film. It's not like I have witty one-liners in the film, something I really want to do. But Good Luck Jerry is more situational.”

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.