Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's chemistry in Bawaal photoshoot wows fans: 'So hot'

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are busy promoting Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. On Wednesday, the actors as well as Prime Video, the OTT platform where their film will be released on Friday, shared a series of pictures from a new photoshoot. Both Varun and Janhvi Kapoor were dressed to impress in the black-and-white pictures. Apart from their looks, their chemistry also attraction the attention of fans. Also read: Reddit reacts as Varun Dhawan bites Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during ‘creepy’ photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor with Varun Dhawan in a new photoshoot.

Hours earlier, behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from their recent promotional photoshoot for Bawaaal had made headlines. One of the BTS pictures showed Varun biting Janvhi's ear as he held her close and posed for the camera. The actor's behaviour did not go down well with a section of social media users.

Reaction to their new pics

The response to their new pictures from photoshoot, however, was positive, with many calling them 'hot'. Prime Video shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Let’s just say this chemistry is giving!"

While Janhvi, who wore a little black dressed, posed with Varun in some pictures, the actors also posed solo in a couple. Reacting to their photos, an Instagram user commented, "Slay... Oh my God!" Another said, "That chemistry!! (fire emojis)." One more said, "Hotties in B-town." One comment read, "So hot!" A person also wrote, "Too hot to handle."

Varun bites Janhvi's ear in BTS pic from photoshoot

BTS pictures from the recent promotional photoshoot for Bawaal, in which Varun can be seen biting Janhvi's ear, and her reaction to it, were shared on Reddit recently.

A section of Reddit users schooled Varun for his 'creepy' behaviour in the BTS pictures. One person wrote, "This is creepy for a married man to do, when he's not acting in a movie." Another one said, “The way he gets touchy with his female co-stars and gets away with all these antics is absolutely ridiculous.”

Bawaal screening

Some of the biggest names in Bollywood attended the screening of the upcoming film Bawaal on Tuesday. Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's family also attended the screening.

Varun was pictured with his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on the red carpet, while Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor and brother Arjun Kapoor joined her. Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Triptii Dimri, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi, among many other celebs, were also spotted.

