Javed Akhtar on Covid-19 crisis: It’s so bad that if you are safe, you feel guilty

“Today, people are so worried, tensed and harassed. I never imagined that I’d see my country in this condition,” says lyricist Javed Akhtar with dread, adding that the raging second wave Covid-19 crisis has left him reeling with survivor’s guilt.

At the moment, he’s isolating with his wife, actor Shabana Azmi at his house in Khandala, Maharashtra.

“There are big houses here, which are separate from each other. There are lawns in front of the house as well. So, people can comfortably restrain themselves within that house. All the groceries and items come on the gate, and are sanitised. The whole staff is tested, and all of them are negative thankfully. So, we’ve done all kinds of security,” he tells us.

However, he’s quick to add that all this doesn’t keep the stress and worry away.

“The news these days is so disturbing. It’s sad that if you’re safe, you feel guilty. Some time back, I was talking to Shabana that we’re feeling safe here, but look what all is happening outside,” confesses Akhtar, 76.

Despite such anxious moments, the veteran writer-poet is finding his strength to go on with the will to help people.

“[Were doing] whatever we can do, without putting ourselves in danger, because if tomorrow I get Covid, it’ll not help anyone. I can be of help as long as I’m healthy, so, we’re doing whatever is possible,” says Akhtar.

As the chairman of Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS), he’s initiating release of funds to the authors and composers’ community in this second wave of pandemic and lockdown. Last year, also, he worked towards helping musicians and technicians in dire financial need.

“We can expect a lot from a government — the centre or state. But this is a time where every decision is to also think about what we can do as a group, as individuals, or collectively, for others and who’re not as fortunate as we are,” he asserts.

Here, he gives a special mention to his son, actor Farhan Akhtar. “Farhan is a kind of person that when he does something, he doesn’t mention, not even to us. He doesn’t tom-tom about it,” says senior Akhtar.

The lyricist also stresses that the second wave of the crisis has been a big blow for the showbiz sector. “It has been unbelievably bad for the industry. But I’m relieved that we have people like (actor) Salman Khan, and other bodies, who’re coming forward to help daily wage workers. We’re also doing it in our capacity,” he says.

Now, Akhtar feels one has to move on with lessons, and not let time wipe away the sour notes of the present realities.

“We’ve to see what the national budget for health is. Health has never been given any priority and that’s why all this is happening today. We’ll have to revise our attitude, our point of view and our list of priorities. Health has to come very high up,” he concludes.