Javed Akhtar’s furious reply to troll who called his father ‘gaddar’: ‘Your baap dada were licking boots of Angrez’

Javed Akhtar is known for expressing his opinions on socio-political issues. The lyricist-screenwriter recently tweeted about the upcoming US presidential polls. However, on being attacked by a section of trolls, the former Rajya Sabha MP (Member of Parliament) gave them stern response. Javed called out the social media users for their lack of awareness about history and politics. (Also read: Shabana Azmi says Honey Irani was 'bitter, felt rejected’ after her affair with Javed Akhtar) Javed Akhtar gave a stern reply to a troll over his remarks about his father. (AP file)

Javed Akhtar schools trolls over US Presidential polls

The Padma Bhushan recipient tweeted, “I am a proud Indian citizen and till my last breath I will remain so but I have one common fact with Joe Biden . Both of us have exactly equal chance of becoming the next president of USA .” Reacting to his post a user replied, “Your father was instumental in making Pakistan in order to have a nation just for Muslims, then in the guise of progressive writer he chose to remain in India. You are a son of Gaddar (traitor) who divided our nation on d lines of religion. Now u say any thing but this is the truth.” Javed hit back at him and captioned his post as, “It is difficult to decide whether you are totally ignorant or a complete idiot . From 1857 my family has been involved with freedom movement n has gone to jails and Kala paani when most probably your baap dadas (fathers and grandfathers) were licking the boots of Angrez sarkar (British government).”

Javed Akhtar called out a social media user over his comment on Pakistan.

When someone asked him about the prospects of Michelle Obama, the scriptwriter opined, “I have expressed my opinion quite a few times in the past and still stand by it that the only one who can save USA from Trump is Michelle Obama.” While taking a racist jibe at the former first lady of USA (United States of America), a user asked, “You're quite fond of ‘him’ Michelle?.” Javed responded to the derogatory post and wrote, “It is very very irresponsible of your family that they still not have committed you to any mental asylum . Man , you are sick and badly need help.”

Javed Akhtar slammed a troll over his remark on Michelle Obama.

Javed Akhtar's Bollywood career

In the 1970s, Javed Akhtar gained widespread acclaim for his exceptional work as a screenwriter, marking the beginning of a highly successful collaboration with Salim Khan. Together, they formed the iconic screenwriting duo known as Salim-Javed, and their names became synonymous with the golden era of Indian cinema. Their collaborative efforts resulted in the creation of numerous timeless classics, including the legendary films Sholay (1975), Deewar (1975), and Zanjeer (1973), all of which have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Following the conclusion of his collaboration with Salim, Javed Akhtar went on to script several more iconic films that further solidified his status as a distinguished screenwriter in the Indian film industry. Some of these notable films include Betaab (1983), Saagar (1985), Main Azaad Hoon (1989), Lakshya (2004), and Don: The Chase Begins (2006), each contributing to his impressive body of work. In addition to his prolific career in cinema, Javed Akhtar has been honored with numerous prestigious awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the arts. These accolades include the Padma Shri in 1999, the Padma Bhushan in 2007, and the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2013, cementing his legacy as one of the most revered figures in Indian cinema and literature.

Javed's last movie as a lyricist was Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.