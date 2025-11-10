Javed Akhtar says, ‘I'm happy he has opinions’ as he hits back at Lucky Ali for calling him ‘ugly, hardly original’

In October, singer Lucky Ali criticised veteran Bollywood writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar over an old video claiming that the veteran lyricist had made a remark about Hindu–Muslim dynamics. Now, in a conversation with India Today, Akhtar has hit back at the singer’s jibe. Javed Akhtar says happy to know Lucky Ali has opinions.

Javed Akhtar reacts to Lucky Ali's remarks against him

Javed Akhtar reacted to Lucky Ali calling him “ugly” and said, “Now, I must take Lucky Ali’s opinion with a pinch of salt. I should accept it. Although I don’t agree with it. But anyway, I’m happy to know that he has opinions. That’s wonderful.”

After making the remark, the singer also issued a sarcastic apology, mentioning that “monsters have feelings too”. Commenting on this, the lyricist said, “Let him decide what he meant and what he wants. If you are tolerant, it’s good. If you are intolerant in certain matters, particularly those which are sensitive, like religious matters, then it’s not good. You have to be a tolerant person. You should… I mean, if you want to have one opinion, and you want your opinion to be heard, then you should be able to take other people’s opinions you may not agree with.”

What Lucky Ali had said

Lucky Ali noticed a tweet which read, “Javed Akhtar tells Hindus, ‘Don’t become like Muslims. Make them like you. Don’t become like Muslims. It’s a tragedy. West Bengal Urdu Academy was right in withdrawing its invitation to this shameless bigot masquerading as a wise man.’”

Reacting to this, the singer tweeted, “Don’t become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f**k.” He later issued a clarification and wrote, “What I meant was that arrogance is ugly… it was a mistaken communiqué on my part… monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyone’s monstrosity.”

Javed Akhtar’s recent and upcoming work

The lyricist recently penned the lyrics for the songs in the 2024 film Yudhra. The tracks Hatt Jaa Baju and Saathiya became instant hits. He has also written the lyrics for the songs in Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947. The film, which also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta and Ali Fazal in lead roles, is scheduled for a theatrical release next year.