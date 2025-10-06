Amitabh Bachchan says Farhan Akhtar made him feel like a ‘nausikhiya’, reveals Javed Akhtar was more famous among girls

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be turning 83 this Saturday, October 11. To celebrate his birthday, veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar, along with his son Farhan Akhtar, will be gracing the reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. The new promo shows Big B revealing some fun secrets about Javed and narrating a hilarious story about his experience working with Farhan. Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar grace Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls his experience working with Farhan Akhtar

The promo features Big B cutting a huge cake with Farhan and Javed. Later, as they take their seats for the game and some light-hearted banter, Farhan recalls working on Lakshya with Big B. As soon as he mentions it, Amitabh shares an amusing anecdote about his time on the film and says, “Raat ko yeh humare kamre mein aaye. Amitabh uncle, are you having some problem? Pehli baar laga ki main ek nausikhay hi hoon aur yeh ustaad hai betha hua jo keh raha hai dekho bethe, hum tumko batate hain kaise acting karni chahiye (He came to my room at night and said, ‘Amitabh uncle, are you having some problem?’ For the first time, I felt like I was the student and he was the master sitting there, saying, ‘Look, son, let me teach you how to act’)." This confession left Javed in splits.

The 2004 film Lakshya was directed by Farhan and written by his father, Javed Akhtar. The coming-of-age war drama starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Although the film didn’t perform well at the box office, it later achieved cult status.

Javed Akhtar stops Amitabh Bachchan from revealing his secrets

Later in the episode, Farhan takes the host’s chair, leaving Javed and Big B on the hot seats. When Farhan asks them to name one quality in each other that they would like to steal, Javed replies, “He is the only person with so many qualities I have ever seen in the industry.” Farhan then asks who among the two was more popular with the ladies. While the veteran lyricist hesitates, Big B points towards him, revealing that Javed was the one more admired by women. He added “Main bataaun aapko… (Shall I tell you…)" to which Javed quickly interrupts, “Sab mat bata dijiyega (Don’t tell everything)."

Looks like it’s going to be a fun-filled episode for viewers. Javed Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan share a long-standing bond — after all, it was the films written by the legendary duo Salim–Javed that transformed Amitabh into a superstar. From Sholay and Zanjeer to Deewar, their scripts shaped Big B’s persona as the iconic ‘angry young man’. The episode will air on Sony TV on Friday, October 10, at 9 pm, with delayed streaming available on SonyLIV.